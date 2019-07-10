Analysts at Wells Fargo Maintained their “Outperform” rating for American Express Company Common Stock (AXP) with $140.0000 Target Price per Share; Maximus (MMS) Sentiment Is 1.25

Maximus Inc (MMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 137 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 110 sold and reduced their stakes in Maximus Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 56.34 million shares, down from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Maximus Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 92 Increased: 94 New Position: 43.

American Express Company Common Stock (NYSE:AXP) had its stock rating noted as “Outperform” by analysts at Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo currently has a $140.0000 price target on the $105.14 billion market cap company or 11.20% upside potential. This was shown in an analyst report on Wednesday morning.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.30 million for 19.90 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. It has a 21.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include health insurance exchange customer contact center activities and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 6.32% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.31 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 2.91% invested in the company for 567,635 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 873,465 shares.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.14 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. Shares for $1.29M were sold by Squeri Stephen J on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold American Express Company shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,053 are owned by Palisade Asset Management Ltd. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 151,106 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 11,259 shares stake. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,184 shares. Mariner Lc owns 36,830 shares. Washington Trust owns 5,707 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.52M shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Chem Savings Bank stated it has 61,366 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 133,255 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 0.06% or 3,680 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Management Lc has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Price Cap Incorporated accumulated 45,193 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 191,389 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $139.50’s average target is 10.80% above currents $125.9 stock price. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, January 29. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.