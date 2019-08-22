Analysts at Wells Fargo Didn’t Change their Outperform rating for Synopsys (SNPS) with $160.0000 Target; Service International (SCI) Has 1.32 Sentiment

In a research report sent to investors and clients on 22 August, Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock had its Outperform Rating maintained by investment analysts at Wells Fargo. They currently have a $160.0000 target on firm. Wells Fargo’s target means a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous stock close.

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 153 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 116 reduced and sold their holdings in Service Corporation International. The investment professionals in our database now have: 148.02 million shares, down from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Service Corporation International in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 87 Increased: 107 New Position: 46.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 53.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.45% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 1.06 million shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $19.76 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 33.36 P/E ratio. The firm also offers DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 7.1% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 683,372 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 1.12 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has 5.08% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.68% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 1.02 million shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. Service Corporation International (SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

