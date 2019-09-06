Analysts at UBS Reconfirmed their Neutral rating for Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) with $29.0000 Price Target; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup has $12200 highest and $115 lowest target. $118.50’s average target is -2.23% below currents $121.2 stock price. AptarGroup had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $12200 target. See AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) latest ratings:

In analysts report sent to investors and clients on today, UBS restate their Neutral rating on Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)‘s stock. The PT gives a potential upside of 9.10% from company’s current stock price.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. It has a 36.66 P/E ratio. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AptarGroup, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,465 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Point72 Asset L P owns 2,164 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,265 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Speece Thorson Capital Gp reported 2.02% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,934 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust reported 400 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 31,831 are held by Mondrian Inv Prns. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 0.08% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 85,987 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1.11 million shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Among 2 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acadia Healthcare has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is 44.21% above currents $26.58 stock price. Acadia Healthcare had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $47.80M for 12.31 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.