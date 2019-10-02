Analysts at UBS Maintain their “Neutral” rating for Chemours (CC) with $14.50 PT; Plantronics (PLT) Sentiment Is 1.18

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 93 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 79 cut down and sold positions in Plantronics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 31.51 million shares, up from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Plantronics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 49 Increased: 69 New Position: 24.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its stock rating noted as “Neutral” by analysts at UBS. UBS currently has a $14.50 target price per share on the $2.19B market cap company or 8.21% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts report on 2 October.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 3.85 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Analysts await The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 53.02% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.49 per share. CC’s profit will be $114.46 million for 4.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Chemours Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Chemours has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 122.01% above currents $13.4 stock price. Chemours had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, April 15. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.94 million for 8.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. for 161,100 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 198,874 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has 1.43% invested in the company for 2.08 million shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 169,100 shares.