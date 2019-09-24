Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Reiterate their Buy rating for Alliance Data Systems (ADS) with $150.0000 TP; Shorts at Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Raised By 11.99%

Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) had an increase of 11.99% in short interest. TTMI’s SI was 12.20M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.99% from 10.90M shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 11 days are for Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s short sellers to cover TTMI’s short positions. The SI to Ttm Technologies Inc’s float is 12.69%. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 659,307 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

The firm have set target price of $150.0000 on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares. This is 16.01% from the last close price. In a report issued to clients on Tuesday, 24 September, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of ADS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold TTM Technologies, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TTM Technologies has $17.7500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14.92’s average target is 20.61% above currents $12.37 stock price. TTM Technologies had 4 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 5.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.84M for 6.08 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 539,196 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.