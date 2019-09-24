Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus Reconfirmed their “Buy” rating for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) with $39.0000 PT; American National Bankshares Has 2.76 Sentiment

The financial firm have set price target of $39.0000 on Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares. This is 57.26% from the previous stock close. In a note made public on Tuesday, 24 September, Stifel Nicolaus kept their “Buy” rating on shares of AAWW.

American National Bankshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 47 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 17 decreased and sold stakes in American National Bankshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.24 million shares, up from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American National Bankshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 33 New Position: 14.

Analysts await Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.54 per share. AAWW’s profit will be $34.39M for 4.66 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 682.35% EPS growth.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $641.18 million. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 3.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 507,000 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,297 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 82,065 shares. The Maryland-based Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has invested 0.63% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 181,200 shares.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $398.25 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.52 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 16,551 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 8.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500.