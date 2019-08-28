Analysts at Stephens \u0026 Co. Reiterate their “Overweight” rating for Veeva Systems (VEEV) with $185.0000 Target; Citizens First Has 2 Sentiment

Citizens First Corp (CZFC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 4 trimmed and sold stakes in Citizens First Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 778,630 shares, up from 497,830 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citizens First Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its stock rating noted as “Overweight” by analysts at Stephens \u0026 Co.. Stephens \u0026 Co. currently has a $185.0000 target price on the $23.34 billion market cap company or 16.70% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in a note on Wednesday, 28 August.

It closed at $25.68 lastly. Some Historical CZFC News: 19/04/2018 – CITIZENS FIRST CORP CZFC.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens First Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFC); 19/04/2018 – Citizens First 1Q EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 Penn Governor: Governor Wolf Introduces "Citizens First" Ethics Reform Plan

Citizens First Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens First Bank, Inc. that provides various banking services and products primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, and retail consumers. The company has market cap of $65.41 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, fixed and variable rate IRA accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, including secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as loans secured by multi-family residential units, income-producing properties, and owner-occupied commercial properties; construction loans; and consumer loans comprising personal loans and lines of credit to clients for various purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for home improvements and personal investments.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citizens First Corporation for 61,500 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 90,258 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.24% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 105,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $152.20’s average target is -3.99% below currents $158.52 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, May 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.34 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 87.14 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

