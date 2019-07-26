Analysts at RBC Capital Markets Reconfirmed their “Top pick” rating for Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX) with GBX 420.00 Target Price per Share; Powell Industries Has 1.68 Sentiment

Powell Industries Inc (POWL) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 47 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased stock positions in Powell Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 7.25 million shares, up from 7.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Powell Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 35 New Position: 12.

In an analyst note made public on today, RBC Capital Markets restate their “Top pick” rating on Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX)‘s stock. The price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from firm’s current stock price.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 19,436 shares traded. Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) has risen 0.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical POWL News: 21/03/2018 – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell doesn’t see any serious risks to the financial system; 06/04/2018 – Powell Says Gradual Rate Hikes Best Promote the Fed’s Goals (Video); 25/05/2018 – Powell: Low, Anchored Inflation Expectations Demonstrate Benefits of Central Bank Independence; 21/03/2018 – POWELL: LONG-RUN FORECASTS SUBJECT TO SLOW-MOVING FORCES; 06/04/2018 – Powell: Hard to Prove Rise of Online Shopping, Globalization Are Holding Down Inflation; 22/03/2018 – Powell plays it safe in […]; 13/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Saturday April 21, 2018 9:00 AM Party for the Planet Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 4850 Powell; 21/03/2018 – FED’S POWELL SAYS FED IS ALWAYS GOING TO BE SEEKING 2 PERCENT INFLATION, WHILE BALANCING AGAINST EMPLOYMENT MANDATE; 17/04/2018 – EVANS: CHAIRMAN POWELL IS OFF TO A STRONG START; 25/05/2018 – Powell: Innovations May Improve Service Delivery but ‘May Also Contain the Seeds’ of Systemic Vulnerabilities

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company has market cap of $435.07 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. It has a 4184.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in gas and oil refining, offshore gas and oil production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Powell Industries, Inc. for 544,761 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 249,793 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 123,383 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,207 shares.

More notable recent Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Powell Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Powell Industries, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:POWL) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.07% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 298.6. About 195,360 shares traded. Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Drax Group plcâ€™s (LON:DRX) 4.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Forbes.com‘s article titled: “Utility Of Agility: Drax Group Boss Plots Coal-Free Future For £1.5B U.K. Energy Outfit – Forbes” and published on August 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.18 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. It has a 42.66 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

Among 6 analysts covering Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Drax Group PLC has GBX 460 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 346.50’s average target is 16.04% above currents GBX 298.6 stock price. Drax Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, January 28. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup upgraded the shares of DRX in report on Friday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 14. HSBC downgraded the shares of DRX in report on Monday, March 25 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 400 target in Thursday, July 4 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”.