Analysts at RBC Capital Markets Maintained their “Top pick” rating for Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN) with GBX 360.00 Target Price per Share; Bamco Has Boosted By $3.17 Million Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding

Bamco Inc increased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 12,871 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Bamco Inc holds 313,241 shares with $77.08M value, up from 300,370 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $13.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.92% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $344. About 545,199 shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23

In a report published on Thursday morning, Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN) stock had its “Top pick” Rating reiterated by equity research analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They currently have a GBX 360.00 target price on company. RBC Capital Markets’s target means a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current stock price.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $5.79 million activity. GOMACH DAVID G sold 3,187 shares worth $687,850. Another trade for 3,187 shares valued at $687,181 was made by Steinhardt John on Tuesday, February 5. $4.42 million worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were sold by McVey Richard M.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MarketAxess Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 10,100 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,116 shares. 134,177 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Johnson Financial Gru Inc has 125 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 8,542 shares. Davenport Company Ltd Liability accumulated 1,100 shares. Baillie Gifford has 1.09% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,697 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,842 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.5% or 384,220 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 402,416 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 8,320 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Bamco Inc decreased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 17,482 shares to 1.06M valued at $68.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 511,493 shares and now owns 38,960 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.

More important recent Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “At UK£2.66, Is Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Just Retirement Group: An Idea Whose Time Has Come? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.56% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 268.5. About 2.27M shares traded. Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legal General Group PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 224 lowest target. GBX 302.17’s average target is 12.54% above currents GBX 268.5 stock price. Legal General Group PLC had 26 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) rating on Thursday, July 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Top Pick” rating and GBX 360 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LGEN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Top Pick” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) on Monday, March 18 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Friday, March 22. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Numis Securities.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 16.01 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.