Analysts at Nomura Reconfirmed their Buy rating for Red Rock Resorts (RRR) with $26.0000 Price Objective; Shorts at Movado Group (MOV) Lowered By 8.86%

The broker have set target of $26.0000 on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares. This is 29.16% from the close price. In a report issued on 27 August, Nomura restate their Buy rating on shares of RRR.

Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) had a decrease of 8.86% in short interest. MOV’s SI was 1.50 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.86% from 1.65 million shares previously. With 214,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV)’s short sellers to cover MOV’s short positions. The SI to Movado Group Inc’s float is 9.43%. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 138,981 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 27/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: North American #polypropylene sellers could see 2-cent margin expansions: source #AFPMFull story:… htt; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO 4Q ADJ EPS 52C; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold Movado Group, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 4,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 2.45 million shares. 106,600 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Management. Geode Cap Management Limited Company reported 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 6,390 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 17,200 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc holds 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) or 38,968 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 239,791 shares. Teton Incorporated owns 63,000 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 455,034 shares. Raymond James & has 15,579 shares. 38,964 are owned by Sei Investments. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 90,294 shares stake. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). D E Shaw stated it has 29,804 shares.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $581.77 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Las Vegas activities and Native American management. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

