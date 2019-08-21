Analysts at Morgan Stanley Reconfirmed their “Overweight” rating for New Relic (NEWR) with $84.0000 Target Price; Exfo – Subordinate Voting Shares (EXFO) Shorts Decreased By 36.14%

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its stock rating noted as “Overweight” by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $84.0000 price target on the $3.31B market cap company or 48.28% upside potential. This was revealed in analysts note on Wednesday, 21 August.

Exfo Inc – Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:EXFO) had a decrease of 36.14% in short interest. EXFO’s SI was 20,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 36.14% from 32,100 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Exfo Inc – Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s short sellers to cover EXFO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 2,786 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO

Among 2 analysts covering New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Relic Inc has $124 highest and $10400 lowest target. $114’s average target is 101.24% above currents $56.65 stock price. New Relic Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10400 target.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has declined 6.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N FY2019 REV VIEW $450.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – New Relic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – New Relic Appoints Hope Cochran to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC SEES 1Q REV. $104.5M TO $106.5M, EST. $103.6M; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Rev $98.4M; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees FY19 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees 1Q Rev $104.5M-$106.5M; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees FY19 Rev $452M-$458M; 08/03/2018 NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The company??s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.