Analysts at Morgan Stanley Reconfirmed their “Overweight” rating for Humana Inc. Common Stock (HUM) with $315.0000 Target; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted By $326,268 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

New York: In an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Friday morning, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their “Overweight” rating on shares of Humana Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:HUM). They currently have a $315.0000 target price per share on the company. Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s last price.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 5,724 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 246,463 shares with $14.06M value, up from 240,739 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $90.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 475,724 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity. BEVERIDGE – ROY A had sold 8,278 shares worth $2.54 million on Tuesday, February 19.

The stock increased 0.66% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $282.04. About 60,579 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $740.02 million for 13.46 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.83 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 22.08 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

Among 7 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Humana has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $325.29’s average target is 15.33% above currents $282.04 stock price. Humana had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HUM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold Humana Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth holds 1,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Commerce Limited invested in 2,337 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,483 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 850 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.01% or 104 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,482 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company has 9,575 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 9,617 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 77,000 shares. Icon Advisers owns 6,000 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Caxton Assoc L P holds 3,077 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.28% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.94% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $2.03 million was made by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,209 shares to 122,371 valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 12,841 shares and now owns 5,907 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.