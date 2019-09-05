Analysts at Morgan Stanley Reconfirmed their Overweight rating for DuPont de Nemours (DD) with $85.0000 Target; Css Has Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Stake By $71.65 Million

Morgan Stanley currently has a $85.0000 target price per share on the $51.05B market cap company or 24.12% upside potential. In a note sent to investors and clients on 4 September, DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) stock had its Overweight Rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Css Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 494.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 2.31M shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Css Llc holds 2.78 million shares with $88.24 million value, up from 467,100 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $12.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.66 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT

Among 3 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $82.25’s average target is 20.11% above currents $68.48 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 6 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 4 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8200 target.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $51.05 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 56.78 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 2.20 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 31,415 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 183,727 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Focused Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2,903 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.07% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Girard Ltd holds 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 8,085 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 2.59 million shares or 3.75% of the stock. U S Global Invsts reported 585,558 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.01% or 28,804 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.38M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, South Texas Money Ltd has 0.1% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 69,486 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 34,107 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc invested in 0.02% or 17,205 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was bought by Leibman Maya. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.