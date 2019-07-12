Analysts at Morgan Stanley Maintained their “Overweight” rating for Halliburton Company Common Stock (HAL) with $36.0000 Price Objective; Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Cadence Design System (CDNS) Position

Morgan Stanley currently has a $36.0000 target price on the $20.97 billion market cap company or 50.19% upside potential. In analysts note issued to investors and clients on Friday morning, Halliburton Company Common Stock (NYSE:HAL) stock had its “Overweight” Rating restate by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 14.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 5,499 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 33.84%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 42,396 shares with $2.69M value, up from 36,897 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $21.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 52,430 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.97 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.73M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $35 highest and $35 lowest target. $35’s average target is 46.02% above currents $23.97 stock price. Halliburton had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.42 million activity. 23,208 shares were sold by BECKLEY THOMAS P, worth $1.11 million on Thursday, January 31. 50,000 shares were sold by SHOVEN JOHN B, worth $2.50M. 100,000 shares were sold by TAN LIP BU, worth $4.81M.

