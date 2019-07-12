Analysts at Morgan Stanley Maintained their “Overweight” rating for ConocoPhillips Common Stock (COP). The Target Price is $81.0000; Big Lots (BIG) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Big Lots Inc (BIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 100 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 108 cut down and sold their stakes in Big Lots Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 41.24 million shares, down from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Big Lots Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 69 Increased: 57 New Position: 43.

ConocoPhillips Common Stock (NYSE:COP) had its stock rating noted as “Overweight” by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $81.0000 price target on the $70.99B market cap company or 31.79% upside potential. This was revealed to investors in an analyst report on Friday morning.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $941.50 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.17 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. for 195,200 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp owns 1.13 million shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.15% invested in the company for 122,300 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.34% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 446,878 shares.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.02M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.99 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 9.95 P/E ratio.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 31.14% above currents $61.46 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Societe Generale maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $77 target. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 4 to “Buy”. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.28B for 13.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

