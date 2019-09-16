Analysts at Morgan Stanley Kept the Same their “Equal-Weight” rating for National Storage (NSA) with $32.0000 Target Price per Share; Employers Holdings (EIG) Sentiment Is 1.23

Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.0000 TP on the $1.91B market cap company or -0.40% downside potential. In a note shared with investors on Monday morning, National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock had its “Equal-Weight” Rating reconfirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 80 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 65 cut down and sold stakes in Employers Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 24.84 million shares, down from 24.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Employers Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 52 Increased: 48 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.98 per share. EIG’s profit will be $16.59M for 21.18 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Employers Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. for 80,422 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 104,900 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.47% invested in the company for 118,953 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,500 shares.

National Storage Affiliates is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of top 100 metropolitan statistical areas across United States. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in ownership, operation, and acquisition of self storage facilities.

