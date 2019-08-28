Analysts at KeyBanc Reconfirmed their “Overweight” rating for Veeva Systems (VEEV) with $190.0000 Target Price per Share; Argentiere Capital Ag Increased Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Argentiere Capital Ag increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag acquired 10,000 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 30,000 shares with $5.48M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM

The company have set target price of $190.0000 on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares. This is 16.27% from the stock close price. In analysts note revealed to clients and investors on 28 August, KeyBanc kept their “Overweight” rating on shares of VEEV.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.07 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 99.04 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 0.06% or 1,745 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs has 61,017 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability holds 4,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp Incorporated holds 2.64% or 103,150 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 26,987 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 167,914 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 131,938 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Exchange Capital Management invested 0.68% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Old Bancorporation In owns 2,616 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability owns 6,349 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors owns 5,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 93,457 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 27,336 shares.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.41. About 2.44M shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $152.20’s average target is -6.86% below currents $163.41 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, May 30 with “Market Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorporation N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 125 shares. Schroder Inv accumulated 3,213 shares. Bb&T holds 0.07% or 22,895 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 258 shares. Havens Advsr Limited Company owns 75,090 shares or 13.28% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital owns 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Polar Asset Mngmt Partners Inc has 15,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma owns 77,393 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 1.15M shares. Harvest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14.18% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 120 shares. Gabelli And Advisers Incorporated invested 5.82% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,024 are owned by Ent Financial Service.