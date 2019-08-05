Analysts at KeyBanc Reconfirmed their “Overweight” rating for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) with $85.0000 Price Objective; Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 4,062 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 29,170 shares with $7.98 million value, down from 33,232 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $109.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 2.10M shares traded or 44.23% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

They currently have a $85.0000 TP on Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR). KeyBanc’s target would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s close price. This was revealed to investors in a research report on Monday morning.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 735 shares. Amp Invsts Limited stated it has 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Street Corporation reported 0.35% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dodge & Cox has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Covington Advsrs accumulated 14,841 shares. Country Club Na invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 136,759 shares. Smithfield invested in 6,338 shares. Prudential Financial reported 958,731 shares. Motco has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Legacy Private Com has 0.6% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,436 shares. 21,922 were accumulated by Mitchell Capital Mngmt. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 245,266 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 3.60M shares to 27.54M valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 111,543 shares and now owns 33.05M shares. Class A was raised too.

The stock increased 6.10% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 5.62M shares traded or 230.70% up from the average. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Store Network Expanded to 309, Up by 11 on Year; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS FY NET RISES 37% Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR $0.59; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 07/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS SAYS TOTAL SALES DURING 4Q NZ$181.3M; 16/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands New Zealand Declares Final Dividend of NZ18.0 Cents/Share, Up +33.3%; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – FY SALES EXCEED $740 MLN, UP 49%; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS ALSO SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS ON CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Canada looks into complaints by Tim Hortons franchisees

Among 9 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $7700 highest and $68 lowest target. $71.89’s average target is -6.90% below currents $77.22 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold”.

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Restaurant Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Burger King’s Impossible Whopper To Go Nationwide – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer positive on Restaurant Brands International – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands International: Burger King Needs a Better Taco – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.