Analysts at KeyBanc Maintain their “Overweight” rating for LivePerson (LPSN) with $45.0000 TP; Northcoast Asset Management Has Lifted Its Sherwin (SHW) Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 50.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 1,191 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 3,562 shares with $1.53 million value, up from 2,371 last quarter. Sherwin now has $48.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $528.44. About 476,966 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45

In analysts report revealed on 20 August, LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock had its “Overweight” Rating restate by stock research analysts at KeyBanc. They currently have a $45.0000 TP on company. KeyBanc’s target would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s last price.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 616,910 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 40,289 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8.68 million shares. Tenor Cap Mgmt Communication L P has 0.1% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 59,300 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0% or 471 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 90,229 shares. Awm Invest owns 827,900 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 8,350 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru Com has invested 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Cortina Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 297,254 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cornerstone owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 900 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Voya Invest Lc reported 23,866 shares stake.

Among 8 analysts covering Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liveperson has $39 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.75’s average target is -12.84% below currents $38.72 stock price. Liveperson had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. Oppenheimer maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $33 target. Northland Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $33 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.60% below currents $528.44 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $46000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. JP Morgan downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52700 target in Friday, April 26 report.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. 500 shares valued at $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.