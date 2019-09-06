Analysts at JP Morgan Maintained their Neutral rating for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) with $39.0000 Price Objective; Sanmina (SANM) Shorts Raised By 13.27%

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) had an increase of 13.27% in short interest. SANM’s SI was 1.61 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.27% from 1.42M shares previously. With 388,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)’s short sellers to cover SANM’s short positions. The SI to Sanmina Corporation’s float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 50,232 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – () Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM)

Equities researchers at JP Morgan have $39.0000 price target on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). JP Morgan’s price target gives a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close. The rating was revealed to investors in a research note on Friday, 6 September.

Analysts await Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. COLD’s profit will be $58.25 million for 29.88 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Americold Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 217.95 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 136,801 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Among 3 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3800 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is -1.48% below currents $37.05 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COLD in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Americold Realty Trust declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Sanmina (SANM) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$30.15, Is Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Viking Enterprise Solutions Wins Third Consecutive “Best of Show Innovation Award” at Flash Memory Summit 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Sanmina Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 507 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 100,600 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). 5,048 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. 141,948 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 178,221 shares. Swiss Bank has 124,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc invested in 0.01% or 331,777 shares. Vigilant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. 48,308 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation stated it has 147,594 shares.