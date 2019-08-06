Analysts at JP Morgan Kept the Same their “Overweight” rating for Linde (LIN) with $208.0000 Target Price; State Street Boosted Its Virnetx Hldg (VHC) Holding

They currently have a $208.0000 target price per share on Linde (NYSE:LIN). JP Morgan’s target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s last price. This was shown in an analyst report on Tuesday, 6 August.

State Street Corp increased Virnetx Hldg Corp (VHC) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 175,402 shares as Virnetx Hldg Corp (VHC)'s stock rose 15.48%. The State Street Corp holds 1.08 million shares with $6.82 million value, up from 902,398 last quarter. Virnetx Hldg Corp now has $377.98M valuation. The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 1.01 million shares traded or 112.97% up from the average. VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) has risen 143.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.67% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.56% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $190.63. About 3.04M shares traded or 63.40% up from the average. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Linde has $22000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $207.75’s average target is 8.98% above currents $190.63 stock price. Linde had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $205 target. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Linde Plc: Don’t Wait For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Linde Plc to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Linde Starts Up New Plants to Supply EverDisplay Optronics in China – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company has market cap of $104.96 billion. The firm offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology.