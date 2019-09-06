Analysts at JP Morgan Didn’t Change their Neutral rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) with $95.0000 PT; Eog Resources (EOG) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Eog Resources Inc (EOG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 392 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 326 reduced and sold stock positions in Eog Resources Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 486.39 million shares, down from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eog Resources Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 274 Increased: 294 New Position: 98.

The firm have set PT of $95.0000 on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares. This is 0.91% from the last stock close price. In a research report revealed to clients and investors on 6 September, JP Morgan reaffirmed their Neutral rating on shares of HLT.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $42.38 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 20.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. for 547,380 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 23,300 shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. has 4.54% invested in the company for 281,600 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 4.1% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 788,863 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $706.59 million for 15.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 32.47% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HLT’s profit will be $289.16M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Hilton Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hilton Holdings has $11100 highest and $9000 lowest target. $101’s average target is 7.29% above currents $94.14 stock price. Hilton Holdings had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. Argus Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $26.69 billion. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership divisions. It has a 34.73 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.