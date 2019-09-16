Analysts at HC Wainwright \u0026 Co. Reiterate their Buy rating for CytoDyn (OTC:CYDY) with $1.0000 Target Price per Share; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright \u0026 Co. have $1.0000 target on CytoDyn (OTC:CYDY). HC Wainwright \u0026 Co.’s target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current stock price. The rating was revealed in analysts report on Monday, 16 September.

Among 3 analysts covering Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Huazhu Group has $4000 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.83’s average target is 2.97% above currents $36.74 stock price. Huazhu Group had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 13 by Goldman Sachs. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. See Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.2000 New Target: $38.5000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: each representing one Ordinary Share Rating: China Renaissance

30/04/2019 Broker: each representing one Ordinary Share Rating: Jp Morgan

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company has market cap of $144.32 million. The Company’s lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by CytoDyn Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.383. About 689,230 shares traded or 57.88% up from the average. CytoDyn Inc. (OTC:CYDY) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CytoDyn Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 575,200 shares or 0.00% without change from 575,200 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY). Inverness Counsel Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) for 15,000 shares. Diversified reported 0% in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY).

