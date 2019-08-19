Analysts at H.C. Wainwright Kept the Same their “Buy” rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK). The TP is Set to $3.0000; Cullen (CFR) Sentiment Is 1.04

Cullen (CFR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 126 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 121 sold and reduced holdings in Cullen. The investment professionals in our database now have: 50.13 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cullen in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 101 Increased: 87 New Position: 39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 11.89 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.13 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for 95,951 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 125,872 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Capital Management Corp has 1.65% invested in the company for 2.22 million shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Tctc Holdings Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 233,409 shares.

