Analysts at Deutsche Bank Maintain their Hold rating for Pennon Group PLC (LON:PNN) with GBX 780.00 Price Objective; Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Shorts Up By 10.69%

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) had an increase of 10.69% in short interest. CLUB’s SI was 840,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.69% from 759,000 shares previously. With 64,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s short sellers to cover CLUB’s short positions. The SI to Town Sports International Holdings Inc’s float is 6.99%. It closed at $1.9 lastly. It is down 69.26% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c

London: In a research note made public on 23 July, Deutsche Bank reconfirmed their Hold rating on shares of Pennon Group PLC (LON:PNN). They currently have a GBX 780.00 PT on the firm. Deutsche Bank’s target would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s last stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 37,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,700 were accumulated by Pdts Prns Ltd Co. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). 4,734 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Citigroup holds 3,614 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 1,228 shares. Stadium Capital Limited Com invested in 2.71 million shares or 6.85% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 313,340 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 52,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8.50M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 22,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 2,199 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 11,807 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 55,996 shares. Menta Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $53.14 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. 247,895 shares were bought by Walsh Patrick, worth $897,207 on Tuesday, April 30.

The stock increased 0.69% or GBX 5.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 760.4. About 83,570 shares traded. Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.20 billion GBP. The firm operates through Water, and Waste Management divisions. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for clients in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Pennon Group PLC (LON:PNN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pennon Group PLC has GBX 870 highest and GBX 780 lowest target. GBX 815.40’s average target is 7.23% above currents GBX 760.4 stock price. Pennon Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 23. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Sector Performer” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16.