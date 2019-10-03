Analysts at Credit Suisse Reiterated their “Outperform” rating for Acuity Brands (AYI) with $140.0000 Target; Equus Total Return (EQS) Has 0.83 Sentiment

The financial firm have set target price of $140.0000 on Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares. This is 21.77% from the last stock close. In a research note shared with investors on Thursday, 3 October, Credit Suisse reconfirmed their “Outperform” rating on shares of AYI.

Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 5 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 6 sold and decreased their positions in Equus Total Return Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.57 million shares, down from 1.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Equus Total Return Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The company has market cap of $21.93 million. The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It has a 6.3 P/E ratio. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. for 243,803 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 813,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wynnefield Capital Inc has 0.06% invested in the company for 71,304 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $15400 lowest target. $163.25’s average target is 41.99% above currents $114.97 stock price. Acuity Brands had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. Robert W. Baird maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Thursday, April 4. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $160 target. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform”.