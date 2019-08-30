Analysts at Credit Suisse Kept the Same their “Neutral” rating for Dell Technologies (DELL) with $61.0000 Target; Hood River Capital Management Has Increased Encore Wire (WIRE) Position By $10.93 Million

Credit Suisse currently has a $61.0000 PT on the $37.71B market cap company or 16.23% upside potential. In an analyst report issued to investors and clients on Friday, 30 August, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock had its “Neutral” Rating reiterated by research professionals at Credit Suisse.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) stake by 136.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 191,807 shares as Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 332,089 shares with $19.00M value, up from 140,282 last quarter. Encore Wire Corp now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 1,517 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Dell Technologies Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 222 shares or 99.91% less from 253,676 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 0% invested in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) for 119 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Co has 22 shares.

More notable recent Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dell Technologies Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dell +7% on beats, Client Solutions strength – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dell Technologies Shares Soar On Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell’s target trimmed ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock increased 12.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 2.25M shares traded. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has risen 12.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.52% the S&P500.

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, sells, and supports information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. It currently has negative earnings. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Analysts await Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 19.34% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.81 per share. DELL’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 8.99 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Dell Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.86% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Dell Technologies has $8500 highest and $52 lowest target. $65’s average target is 23.86% above currents $52.48 stock price. Dell Technologies had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DELL in report on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. Raymond James maintained the shares of DELL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 54,696 shares to 204,165 valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stoneridgeinc (NYSE:SRI) stake by 143,923 shares and now owns 687,278 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 103,043 shares. American Interest Gru reported 0% stake. Frontier Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 1.06M shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership owns 6,422 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has invested 0.09% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd accumulated 156,114 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated owns 1.17% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 202,195 shares. Art Lc reported 0.02% stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 2,268 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 45,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 8,256 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 88,938 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Ltd has invested 0.76% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).