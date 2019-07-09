Analysts at Citigroup Maintained their Buy rating for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Common Stock (BAM) with $56.0000 Price Target; Duquesne Family Office Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 32,300 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 171,800 shares with $53.38M value, up from 139,500 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $55.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $375.12. About 626,036 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

They currently have a $56.0000 target on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BAM). Citigroup’s target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s last stock close price. This was revealed in a research note on Tuesday morning.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. 3,300 shares valued at $977,460 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Wednesday, January 9. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 was sold by deSouza Francis A. $280,110 worth of stock was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was sold by Dadswell Charles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Thematic Prns Limited Company holds 2.44% or 168,922 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Highlander Capital Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com holds 19,934 shares. Temasek (Private) holds 0.12% or 55,452 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 69,258 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 230,000 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 679 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 68,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 15,782 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 4,898 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 337 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Page Arthur B reported 1.24% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Alexandria Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,125 shares.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 981,128 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $48.28 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.