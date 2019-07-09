Analysts at Citigroup Maintain their “Neutral” rating for Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (JHG) with $23.5500 Target Price per Share; Sorrento Therapeutics Has 1.32 Sentiment

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 37 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 28 sold and decreased stock positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 22.24 million shares, down from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sorrento Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 24 New Position: 13.

In an analyst report revealed on Tuesday, 9 July, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:JHG) stock had its “Neutral” Rating reconfirmed by professional analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $23.5500 TP on firm. Citigroup’s target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current stock price.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $320.87 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.

Analysts await Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 52.05% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for 415,765 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 60,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,603 shares. The New York-based Hrt Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 40,500 shares.

Analysts await Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. JHG’s profit will be $126.84M for 8.46 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Janus Henderson Group plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.