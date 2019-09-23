Analysts at Citigroup Kept their Neutral rating for EastGroup Properties (EGP) with $129.0000 Price Objective; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shorts Up By 4.28%

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) had an increase of 4.28% in short interest. NEE’s SI was 4.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.28% from 4.76M shares previously. With 1.76M avg volume, 3 days are for Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s short sellers to cover NEE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79M shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

In an analyst note issued to clients on 23 September, EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock Neutral was reaffirmed by Analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $129.0000 target on the stock. Citigroup’s target indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s last stock price.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17's average target is 1.97% above currents $225.72 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with "Buy". The stock has "Buy" rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25 with "Buy". On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to "Equal-Weight". Morgan Stanley maintained it with "Overweight" rating and $23400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned "Buy" rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $110.32 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 32.44 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 584,732 shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.