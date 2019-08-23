Analysts at Citigroup Kept their “Buy” rating for KLA (KLAC) with $156.5000 Price Objective; Stein Mart (SMRT) SI Decreased By 6.51%

New York: In a research report revealed to investors on 23 August, Citigroup maintained their “Buy” rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). They currently have a $156.5000 price target on the firm. Citigroup’s target would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous stock close.

Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT) had a decrease of 6.51% in short interest. SMRT’s SI was 4.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.51% from 4.60 million shares previously. With 494,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s short sellers to cover SMRT’s short positions. The SI to Stein Mart Inc’s float is 13.86%. The stock decreased 24.87% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 559,037 shares traded or 227.46% up from the average. Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has declined 64.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SMRT News: 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart 1Q Net $7.33M; 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart Raises 1H Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart 1Q EPS 16c; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart Closes on New $50 Million Term Loan; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART INC SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART INC SEES GROSS PROFIT EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – STEIN MART 2Q EPS 16C; 23/05/2018 – STEIN MART INC – RAISED ITS FIRST HALF 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in Stein Mart

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.20 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 19.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

The stock increased 1.18% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $143.57. About 1.33M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.13 million. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

