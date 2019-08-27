Analysts at Citi Maintained their Buy rating for Bilibili (BILI) with $20.0000 Target; Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Shorts Increased By 44.09%

In a research note revealed to investors on Tuesday morning, Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock Buy was restate by Citi. They currently have a $20.0000 target price per share on the stock. Citi’s target price per share suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s last price.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) had an increase of 44.09% in short interest. MNLO’s SI was 109,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 44.09% from 76,200 shares previously. With 57,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s short sellers to cover MNLO’s short positions. The SI to Menlo Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.86%. The stock increased 5.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 47,905 shares traded. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 52.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC – BASED UPON COMMUNICATION WITH JT TORII, CO EXPECTS JT TORII LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SERLOPITANT WILL ULTIMATELY BE TERMINATED; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72; 09/04/2018 – The Hangover: Part 1 $MNLO -51%; 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/04/2018 – Watch out below — $MNLO; 09/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/04/2018 – Buy into the Menlo #IPO, stay for the hangover — $MNLO. An ugly run of news for newly public biotechs. Will it chill investors?; 08/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Announces Results from a Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis; 08/04/2018 – $MNLO Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis #FAIL; 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O -SERLOPITANT WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.02 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 7.16M shares traded or 151.01% up from the average. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has risen 30.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BILI News: 23/05/2018 – BILIBILI INC- AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS REACHED 77.5 MLN IN QUARTER, A 35% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 82% OF MAUS; 24/05/2018 – Bilibili Tops Thursday’s Gains Among Chinese ADRs; 23/05/2018 – Bilibili 1Q Rev $138.4M; 14/05/2018 Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct)

