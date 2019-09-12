Analysts at Buckingham Kept the Same their “Buy” rating for Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) with $74.0000 Target Price per Share; Haynes International (HAYN) Sellers Decreased By 14.04% Their Shorts

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. HAYN’s SI was 208,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 242,800 shares previously. With 52,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s short sellers to cover HAYN’s short positions. The SI to Haynes International Inc’s float is 1.71%. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 104,685 shares traded or 48.89% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International Sees 3Q Profit, Revenue Better Sequentially; 03/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 16/03/2018 – POINT72’S DOUG HAYNES RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT AT HEDGE FUND FIRM; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD TO REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR THROUGH END OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – STEVE COHEN ANNOUNCES HAYNES RESIGNATION IN EMAIL TO EMPLOYEES

The broker have set target price per share of $74.0000 on Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares. This is 16.61% from the previous close. In a note shared with investors on 12 September, Buckingham reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of AXS.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $454.78 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 77 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 584,587 shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 48.55 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $68.83 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 4 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $58 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 6.37% above currents $63.46 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Wells Fargo maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, September 9.