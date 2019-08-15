Analysts at Berenberg Reconfirmed their “Hold” rating for Rotork PLC (LON:ROR) with GBX 290.00 PT; Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Covered By 9 Bulls

Equity analysts at Berenberg have GBX 290.00 target price per share on Rotork PLC (LON:ROR). Berenberg’s target price per share would indicate a potential downside of -1.63% from the company’s current price. The rating was shown in analysts note on Thursday, 15 August.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 39.80% above currents $299.11 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform”. Wolfe Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. See Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.94% or GBX 5.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 293.5. About 353,725 shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.56 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 27.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Among 5 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 276 lowest target. GBX 314’s average target is 6.98% above currents GBX 293.5 stock price. Rotork PLC had 29 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. HSBC maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 338 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of ROR in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, April 30. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ROR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $130.96 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 117.76 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

