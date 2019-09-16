Analysts at Berenberg Maintain their “Hold” rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB). The Target Price per Share Given is GBX 2750.00; Laffer Investments Decreased Legg Mason (LM) Position

In an analyst note sent to investors on today, Berenberg maintained their “Hold” rating on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock. The PT would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from firm’s last stock close.

Laffer Investments decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 3,325 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Laffer Investments holds 20,633 shares with $789.83 million value, down from 23,958 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 537,343 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Laffer Investments increased Tpg Specialty Lending stake by 8 shares to 2,619 valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya stake by 7 shares and now owns 2,950 shares. New Mountain Finance was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,300 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd. Cornerstone Advisors owns 1,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 34,680 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 1,941 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Earnest Partners Lc invested in 0% or 22 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 11,335 shares. 82,614 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Ghp Invest Advsrs holds 0.15% or 31,487 shares in its portfolio. Westpac stated it has 55,200 shares. Bank owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 5,778 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 20,633 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 35,438 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 19 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.56 million for 10.97 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More news for Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 7.59% above currents $39.5 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of 188.17 billion GBP. The firm explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. It also liquefies and transports gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades in natural gas and crude oil; transports oil; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.

Among 3 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell has GBX 3100 highest and GBX 2700 lowest target. GBX 2926.67’s average target is 24.67% above currents GBX 2347.5 stock price. Royal Dutch Shell had 40 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 2950 target in Thursday, July 4 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Berenberg. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report.

More important recent Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “British Airways And Shell Venture To Convert Rubbish Into Jet Fuel – Forbes” on August 21, 2019, also Forbes.com published article titled: “Want To Maximize Royal Dutch Shell Dividend Income? Here’s What You Buy – Forbes”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Dutch Shell Continues To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Dutch Shell: Key Takeaways From The Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.