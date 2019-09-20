Analysts at Berenberg Kept their “Buy” rating for Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LON:APF) with GBX 235.00 Price Objective; ALD INTL ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (ALLDF) Shorts Raised By 1.11%

The company have set TP of GBX 235.00 on Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LON:APF) shares. This is 9.81% from the close price. In analysts report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 20 September, Berenberg reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of APF.

ALD INTL ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. ALLDF’s SI was 2.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 2.24 million shares previously. It closed at $14.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, iron ore, gold, uranium, copper, silver, vanadium, anthracite, and chromite. The company has market cap of 386.53 million GBP. The firm has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. It has a 8.39 P/E ratio. It owns a 50% interest in certain sub-stratum lands, which entitle it to coal royalty receipts from the Kestrel mine, as well as Crinum property located in Queensland, Australia.

The stock decreased 0.93% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 213. About 41,253 shares traded. Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ALD S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.98 billion. The Company’s services and products include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles; and the retail sale of vehicles.