Analysts at Berenberg Kept the Same their “Buy” rating for Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS) with GBX 700.00 Price Target; Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc (MYJ) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.21 million shares, down from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 0.

In a note issued to clients and investors on Friday, 5 July, Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS) stock had its “Buy” Rating restate by research professionals at Berenberg. They currently have a GBX 700.00 target on company. Berenberg’s target suggests a potential upside of 77.55% from the company’s last close price.

The stock decreased 13.76% or GBX 63 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 395. About 668,644 shares traded or 687.65% up from the average. John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 324.91 million GBP. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 43,795 shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) has risen 6.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.46% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. for 106,538 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 141,202 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 538,763 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 53,922 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $362.14 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 36.4 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.