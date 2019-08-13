Analysts at Bank of America Maintained their “Buy” rating for Nutanix (NTNX) with $35.0000 Target Price; Fulton Financial Has 0.73 Sentiment

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 77 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 105 cut down and sold stock positions in Fulton Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 107.72 million shares, down from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fulton Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 83 Increased: 49 New Position: 28.

The broker have set target of $35.0000 on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares. This is 87.97% from the current stock price. In an analyst report issued to investors and clients on Tuesday, 13 August, Bank of America reaffirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of NTNX.

Analysts await Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-1.05 EPS, down 144.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-1.08 actual EPS reported by Nutanix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The Company’s cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds.

Among 3 analysts covering Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nutanix has $5300 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.25’s average target is 148.39% above currents $18.62 stock price. Nutanix had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $39 target in Friday, March 1 report.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 2.37M shares traded. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank N.A. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation for 1.97 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 753,693 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.93% invested in the company for 889,766 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 558,306 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.20 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding firm that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.