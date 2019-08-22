Analysts at Bank of America Kept their Underperform rating for Nordstrom (JWN) with $29.0000 PT; Papa Johns International (PZZA) Has 1.45 Sentiment

They currently have a $29.0000 TP on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). Bank of America’s target would suggest a potential downside of -4.76% from the company’s close price. This was released in an analyst report on Thursday, 22 August.

Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 97 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 67 decreased and sold stock positions in Papa Johns International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 26.64 million shares, up from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Papa Johns International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 48.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 10.49% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. for 195,000 shares. Atlas Browninc. owns 146,602 shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.97% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The New York-based 13D Management Llc has invested 4.67% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.