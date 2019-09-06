Analysts at B. Riley Kept their “Neutral” rating for Kirkland’s (KIRK) with $1.4000 Target Price per Share; RUBIS ORDINARY SHARES (RUBSF) Shorts Down By 0.14%

Research professionals at B. Riley have $1.4000 PT on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK). B. Riley’s PT would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was disclosed in a research note on Friday morning.

RUBIS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. RUBSF’s SI was 71,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 71,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 359 days are for RUBIS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUBSF)’s short sellers to cover RUBSF’s short positions. It closed at $57.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The firm operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agrifood products; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. It also provides infrastructure, transportation, supply, and services for supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing business.

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.97 million. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall dÃ©cors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.

The stock increased 3.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 420,798 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500.

