Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Forms $115.46 Double Top; Arrow Electronics (ARW)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 140 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 125 sold and reduced equity positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 77.77 million shares, down from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 110 Increased: 93 New Position: 47.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) formed double top with $125.85 target or 9.00% above today's $115.46 share price. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has $42.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 2.01 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. for 158,504 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1.97 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.7% invested in the company for 234,200 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.3% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 832,850 shares.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.73 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.43M for 8.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.73 million shares traded or 185.83% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase "Connected" IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.66 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity. The insider SEIF MARGARET K sold $271,269.

