Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Forms $113.17 Double Top; Polar Securities Lowered Its Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holding

Polar Securities Inc decreased Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) stake by 33.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 119,550 shares as Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)’s stock declined 11.50%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 241,100 shares with $2.28 million value, down from 360,650 last quarter. Lifetime Brands Inc now has $209.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 3,144 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) formed double top with $121.09 target or 7.00% above today’s $113.17 share price. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has $41.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has 39,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 238 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Incorporated holds 241,100 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 477,113 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,907 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.18% or 466,758 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 22,791 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 190,175 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 25,779 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 65,000 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 4,351 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 20.12% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lifetime Brands, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity. The insider Centre Partners V – L.P. bought 44,502 shares worth $422,880.

Polar Securities Inc increased Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) stake by 800,702 shares to 2.22M valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bce Inc (Call) (NYSE:BCE) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. Bank of America upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Monday, February 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $125 target. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $514,269 activity. $243,000 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by SEIF MARGARET K.