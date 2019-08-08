Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) EPS Estimated At $1.22; Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Shorts Lowered By 2.85%

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.22 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 20.26% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. ADI’s profit would be $460.28M giving it 22.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Analog Devices, Inc.’s analysts see -10.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 1.63 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) had a decrease of 2.85% in short interest. WWW’s SI was 3.97 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.85% from 4.08M shares previously. With 776,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW)’s short sellers to cover WWW’s short positions. The SI to Wolverine World Wide Inc’s float is 4.48%. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 1.61M shares traded or 87.13% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Rev $534.1M

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought $279,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 9,870 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares with value of $354,728 were sold by KOLLAT DAVID T.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Among 5 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Pivotal Research maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup maintained the shares of WWW in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital holds 2.29M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp invested in 474,785 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,847 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 200 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 83,704 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) or 262,503 shares. 9,683 are held by Profund Ltd Liability Corporation. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 26,719 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 79,150 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Strs Ohio holds 99,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech L P invested in 0.02% or 4,923 shares. Aqr Cap Lc reported 37,679 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 28,429 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices has $126 highest and $10000 lowest target. $113.44’s average target is 3.30% above currents $109.82 stock price. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, February 11 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Analog Devices, Inc. shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.62% or 125,442 shares. Whittier Trust reported 4,319 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher accumulated 0.68% or 95,940 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp reported 202,275 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 605,996 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc holds 61,576 shares. Arrow invested in 385 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1,563 shares. Iowa-based United Fire has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital World Invsts reported 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Savings Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Na has 0.33% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 54,584 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.65% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability has 26,525 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sierra Leone community’s suit against diamond miner shows activist trend – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.