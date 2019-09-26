Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Contrasting side by side

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices Inc. 110 6.85 N/A 4.20 27.98 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 42 0.00 N/A 2.00 21.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Analog Devices Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Analog Devices Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Analog Devices Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Analog Devices Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 7.4% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.9% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.41 beta indicates that Analog Devices Inc. is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Analog Devices Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Analog Devices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Analog Devices Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Analog Devices Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.77% and an $110.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Analog Devices Inc. shares and 20.2% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Analog Devices Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5%

For the past year Analog Devices Inc. has stronger performance than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Summary

Analog Devices Inc. beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.