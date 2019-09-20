Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Contrasting side by side

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices Inc. 110 6.99 N/A 4.20 27.98 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 99 5.77 N/A 0.61 183.05

In table 1 we can see Analog Devices Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silicon Laboratories Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Analog Devices Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Analog Devices Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 7.4% Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. From a competition point of view, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Analog Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Silicon Laboratories Inc. are 6.5 and 5.9 respectively. Silicon Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Analog Devices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Analog Devices Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -4.34% for Analog Devices Inc. with consensus target price of $110.33. Meanwhile, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s consensus target price is $125, while its potential upside is 11.75%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Silicon Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than Analog Devices Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Analog Devices Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 96% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Analog Devices Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85% Silicon Laboratories Inc. -1.35% 6.84% 6.87% 46.01% 18.24% 42.38%

For the past year Analog Devices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.