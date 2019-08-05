Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Analysts See $1.22 EPS; Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Oppenheimer. See Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) latest ratings:

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company has market cap of $55.06 million. The firm is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia . It currently has negative earnings. It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $40.83 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 26.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.