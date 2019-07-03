Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Position by $314,475 as Share Price Rose; Meredith (MDP) Position Maintained by Walthausen & Company

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 106,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,700 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 122,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 118,570 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 15/05/2018 – Meredith’s FOOD & WINE Reveals New Look In June Issue; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corp Finalizes Sale of Time Inc. UK to Epiris; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $445.27M for 23.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

