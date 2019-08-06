Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holder Zevin Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Bruce & Co Has Lifted Stake in Insteel (IIIN) as Shares Declined

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 3.64 million shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 71,238 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 5,865 shares. Capital Fund holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 13,900 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 13,950 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 1.05% or 344,791 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 1,052 shares. 257,064 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 18,500 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 19,021 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 7,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 14,350 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 24,255 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 234,969 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 140 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 28,110 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. On Monday, April 22 Ruth Jon M bought $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 1,100 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10M for 22.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 786,905 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,486 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Co holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 37,556 shares. Sirios Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,525 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd holds 222,625 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 816,821 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Community Savings Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 186 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 126,894 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 622 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,270 shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs holds 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 202,535 shares.

