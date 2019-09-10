Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holder Fdx Advisors Has Raised Stake by $1.81 Million as Shares Rose; As Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 1.68 million shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax’s HEPLISAV-B ACIP Recommendations Published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 350.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 17,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 22,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 335,411 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 52,371 shares to 70,189 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 53,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,234 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 73 shares stake. Nuwave Ltd reported 5,724 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd stated it has 0.67% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 0.03% or 7,942 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Garrison Asset Management Ltd, a Arkansas-based fund reported 5,360 shares. Prudential holds 0.14% or 786,905 shares in its portfolio. 17,061 are held by Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corp. 10.03 million were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 18.51M shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 18,037 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 1.19M shares. Somerset Tru invested in 25,577 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. 16,667 shares were bought by CANO FRANCIS, worth $50,001 on Monday, August 12. Novack David F bought $50,001 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,736 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 700 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Regions Fincl Corp reported 400 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.16 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 16,449 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 276,222 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). 73,795 were accumulated by Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc. D E Shaw And Inc holds 2.33M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 402,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 83,089 shares. C Worldwide Gru Hldg A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 496,412 shares.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 34,883 shares to 175,333 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,475 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).