Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Position by $59.56 Million; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $428,293; Shares Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 567,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 10.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, down from 10.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.6. About 588,021 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 1.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Llc has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 258,564 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp New York invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 17,816 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 9.02M shares. Condor reported 18,615 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 95,633 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 931,501 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 1.53% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited reported 4.09 million shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,410 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 107,328 are owned by Cullinan. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,898 shares to 122,824 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,417 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,654 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Rampart Investment Management Llc reported 0.11% stake. Commercial Bank Of Stockton reported 17,297 shares. Cantillon Management Ltd Llc invested in 5.20M shares or 5.81% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 93,567 shares. New York-based Amer Intl Gru has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Thomas White Intl holds 0.17% or 8,717 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability holds 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 12,075 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ls Inv Ltd Company owns 8,322 shares. Central Secs Corp invested 7.52% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shelton Mgmt holds 4,411 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt invested in 585,386 shares or 5.17% of the stock.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,101 shares to 368,519 shares, valued at $92.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).